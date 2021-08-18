Left Menu

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 18-08-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 21:48 IST
Necessity of apex tribal body in Nagaland mooted
The necessity of an apex organisation of all tribal bodies of Nagaland was suggested by participants at a consultative meeting the state government held with civil society and tribal organisations on Wednesday, senior minister Neiba Kronu said.

The state government convened the meeting to discuss issues such as mediation between Zeliang and Sumi tribes regarding boundary demarcation of Peren and Dimapur districts, reservation of women in urban local bodies and formation of tribunals for adjudication as per Naga Customary Law.

Kronu told reporters that Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, his deputy Y Patton and Naga People's Front Legislature Party Leader T R Zeliang attended the meeting.

The participants suggested having an apex body of all tribal bodies of Nagaland, which would take up the issues concerning the welfare of the people of the state, the planning and coordination minister said.

''Today’s meeting was only the beginning of consultations with the tribal bodies and no specific resolution was adopted. More meetings will be held soon,'' he said.

Kronu said that a committee would soon be constituted to have detailed discussions.

