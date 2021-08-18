Congress leader Kulwant Singh Sidhu joins AAP ahead of 2022 Punjab assembly polls

In a major blow to the Congress in the industrial city of Ludhiana ahead of 2022 Assembly polls, senior leader and former state secretary Kulwant Singh Sidhu joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with hundreds of his associates on Wednesday. The leaders were formally welcomed here by AAP Punjab affairs in-charge and MLA from Delhi, Jarnail Singh and Deputy Leader of Opposition, Saravjit Kaur Manuke.

Welcoming the senior Congress leader of the city, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Jarnail Singh said, "Leaders and volunteers benevolent to Punjab, who are feeling suffocated due to corruption and nepotism in the conventional parties are welcome in the Aam Aadmi Party." Kulwant Singh Sidhu started his political journey in the Congress as a youth leader and had been the state secretary of the Congress along with office-bearers in various capacities. The joining of Kulwant Sidhu has further boosted the enthusiasm of the Aam Aadmi Party volunteers, he said.

While speaking to the media, Jarnail Singh said, "The act of showing black flags to the Akalis is not an act of the AAP volunteers, but an expression of anger of the common people of Punjab." He said the people of Punjab had not forgotten that anti-farmer laws were passed under the leadership of Harsimrat Kaur Badal and at the time of the Badal government, desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib took place and Sikhs seeking justice were shot dead. "The Akali Dal will have to pay the price for its misdeeds," he added. Replying to the question about the Chief Minister's face in Punjab, Jarnail Singh said the CM face would soon be announced to the people of Punjab in the run-up to the 2022 elections and the party would contest the elections in the state with it.

Saravjit Kaur Manuke said the arrival of Kulwant Singh Sidhu and his associates has further strengthened the party in Ludhiana. She said the Aam Aadmi Party would diligently work for the prosperity of Punjab. Kulwant Singh Sidhu said, "Everyone in Punjab talks about the Aam Aadmi Party. He said the new Punjab Chief Minister should act like Arvind Kejriwal and not like Captain Amarinder Singh. Kulwant Sidhu further said the people of Punjab had high expectations from the AAP for the welfare of the people and the party was fighting a battle of rights in which he (Sidhu) would contribute".

On the occasion, party's state joint secretary Amandeep Singh Mohi, Ludhiana district president Suresh Goyal, Ludhiana North constituency in-charge Madan Lal Bagga, Ludhiana East constituency in-charge Daljit Singh Bhola, district secretary Sharanpal Singh Makkar, Treasurer Surinder Saini, senior leader Tarsem Singh Bhinder, Bhupinder Singh Sandhu, media in-charge Dupinder Singh, social media in-charge Gobind Kumar and office in-charge Hari Singh were also present. (ANI)

