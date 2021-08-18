Left Menu

Israeli PM expects to meet Biden this month to discuss Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Wednesday he expects to discuss Iran with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington toward the end of August. for an important meeting with President Biden that will focus on Iran," Bennett said at a news conference.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-08-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 22:48 IST
Israeli PM expects to meet Biden this month to discuss Iran
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Wednesday he expects to discuss Iran with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington toward the end of August. The White House has not yet extended an official invitation to Bennett.

"We're expected to arrive at the end of August ... for an important meeting with President Biden that will focus on Iran," Bennett said at a news conference. "We will come very focused with a policy of partnership that aims to curb Iran's destabilising, negative regional activity, its human rights abuses, terrorism and preventing its nearing nuclear breakout."

Talks between Tehran and six world powers to revive the nuclear pact ditched three years ago by then U.S. President Donald Trump have stalled since they began in April. Israel is wary of the deal being revived. It views a nuclear-armed Iran as an existential threat. Teheran denies seeking the bomb.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
2
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States
3
Now you can enhance presentations in Google Sheets and Slides with custom theme colors

Now you can enhance presentations in Google Sheets and Slides with custom th...

 Global
4
Ion beams help to develop research in quantum technology

Ion beams help to develop research in quantum technology

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021