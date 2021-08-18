Israeli PM expects to meet Biden this month to discuss Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Wednesday he expects to discuss Iran with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington toward the end of August. The White House has not yet extended an official invitation to Bennett.

"We're expected to arrive at the end of August ... for an important meeting with President Biden that will focus on Iran," Bennett said at a news conference. "We will come very focused with a policy of partnership that aims to curb Iran's destabilising, negative regional activity, its human rights abuses, terrorism and preventing its nearing nuclear breakout."

Talks between Tehran and six world powers to revive the nuclear pact ditched three years ago by then U.S. President Donald Trump have stalled since they began in April. Israel is wary of the deal being revived. It views a nuclear-armed Iran as an existential threat. Teheran denies seeking the bomb.

