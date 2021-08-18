Biden, security team discuss Afghanistan evacuations, airport access -official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 22:58 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden and White House national security officials on Wednesday discussed efforts to speed up evacuations of U.S. citizens and vulnerable Afghans out of Afghanistan and secure safe passage to the Kabul airport, a White House official said.
Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, also discussed efforts to monitor for potential terrorist threats in Afghanistan, the official said.
