Left Menu

EU presidency calls for crisis meeting on Afghanistan

The Slovenian EU presidency on Wednesday called for a crisis meeting to discuss the situation after the takeover of the Afghan capital Kabul by the Taliban. Slovenia currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, meaning the country chairs meetings of ministers from EU states.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 23:01 IST
EU presidency calls for crisis meeting on Afghanistan

The Slovenian EU presidency on Wednesday called for a crisis meeting to discuss the situation after the takeover of the Afghan capital Kabul by the Taliban. Slovenia's Interior Minister Ales Hojs, after an extraordinary conference with his counterparts on the migrant crisis in the Baltic region, told reporters he hoped a similar meeting could be convened to discuss Afghanistan.

Such a meeting could take place in a matter of days, an EU official said, though it was not immediately clear whether it would be again the interior ministers that would come together. Slovenia currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, meaning the country chairs meetings of ministers from EU states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
2
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States
3
Now you can enhance presentations in Google Sheets and Slides with custom theme colors

Now you can enhance presentations in Google Sheets and Slides with custom th...

 Global
4
Ion beams help to develop research in quantum technology

Ion beams help to develop research in quantum technology

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021