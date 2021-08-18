Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh slams BJP, says Jan Ashirwad Yatra will invite COVID spread

Left Menu

Maharshtra Cabinet Minister and Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for organising the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' and claimed that it will increase the COVID-19 infection.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-08-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 23:08 IST
Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharshtra Cabinet Minister and Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for organising the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' and claimed that it will increase the COVID-19 infection. Speaking to ANI, Shaikh said, "We all know how we face the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the state, somehow we have now started the process of unlocking but during this unlocking BJP is holding political rallies."

"By holding this kind of rallies they are doing nothing but inviting people to gather. They need to understand that people currently are badly affected, shopkeepers small businessman is already struggling, some of the people have lost their jobs too because of the pandemic, and by holding such rallies BJP is inviting the COVID-19 infection. They should refrain from this," he said. The Minister further said that Maharshtra Chief Minister has appealed to all parties to avoid political gatherings amidst the Covid situation in the state. "Earlier we were criticized for stretching the lockdown but now see the result people are praising us as we have come in a position where we can do sustainable unlock which can go long, our aim is to keep the economy moving while controlling the Covid cases in the state," he said.

Earlier Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also slammed the BJP for organising the Jan Ashirwad Yatra and claimed that it could invite the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Yatra, which is slated to be held between August 16 to 20, is aimed at seeking blessings of the people by the 43 new ministers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

