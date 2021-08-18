Left Menu

Bihar, J'khand CMs conduct aerial surveys of flood-affected areas

After returning to Patna, he said, The government is providing all possible aid to the affected people. Over 34 lakh people have been affected by the deluge in 34 districts of Bihar.

PTI | Updated: 18-08-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 23:13 IST
  • India

The chief ministers of Jharkhand and Bihar on Wednesday separately conducted aerial surveys of areas in their respective states that have been affected by flood.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted the aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Purnia and Katihar districts, while his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren assessed the situation in Sahibganj district.

Kumar also visited a relief camp at Purnia's Sapaha and Katihar's Barari and inspected the facilities and interacted with the evacuated people. After returning to Patna, he said, ''The government is providing all possible aid to the affected people.'' Over 34 lakh people have been affected by the deluge in 34 districts of Bihar. The Ganga and other major rivers in Bihar are flowing above the danger level. Heavy rain has affected normal life in the state.

Soren, after conducting the aerial survey, said that the Jharkhand government is working diligently to provide food, shelter and medical facilities to the affected people.

