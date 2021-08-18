Left Menu

5,826 candidates in fray for Panchayat Samiti, Zila Parishad elections in 6 districts of Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-08-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 23:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 5,826 candidates remained in the fray for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections in six districts of Rajasthan after the scrutiny and withdrawal of nomination papers, a poll official said on Wednesday.

The election for 200 Zila Parishad and 1,564 Panchayat Samiti seats in Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi districts will be held in three phases on August 26, 29 and September 1.

As many as 653 candidates are for Zila Parishad members and 5,173 candidates for Panchayat Samiti members, according to State Election Commission secretary Chitra Gupta.

She said that one candidate for Zila Parishad and 26 Panchayat Samiti candidates have been elected unopposed.

Counting of votes will take place on September 4 at the district headquarters.

The election of Pramukh and Pradhan will be held on September 6.

