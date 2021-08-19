Erdogan says Turkey still aims to maintain Kabul airport security
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey still aims to maintain security at Kabul airport, after Taliban fighters took control of Afghanistan's capital.
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey still aims to maintain security at Kabul airport, after Taliban fighters took control of Afghanistan's capital. NATO member Turkey, which has hundreds of troops in Afghanistan, had been discussing with the United States a proposal to keep those forces in the country to guard and run the airport after the withdrawal of other NATO forces.
Turkish sources told Reuters this week that those original plans were dropped because of the chaos in Kabul, but that Turkey would still offer the Taliban security and technical assistance at the airport. Erdogan also said in a television interview that he was open to cooperation with the Islamist Taliban, and welcomed what he said had been their moderate statements so far.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- United States
- Islamist
- Erdogan
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Turkish
- Taliban
- NATO
ALSO READ
Blast near Afghanistan's defence facility in Kabul, civilians injured
UNSC says it does not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan
ISIL-K has strengthened positions in & around Kabul, militants from Taliban may join ISIS affiliate: UNSG report
Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh joins civilian protest against Taliban, Pakistan in Kabul
8 killed, 20 injured in car blast near Afghan defence minister's residence in Kabul