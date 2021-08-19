Biden disagrees with world leaders over Americans getting vaccine boosters

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he disagreed with world leaders who argue other countries should get their first coronavirus vaccine shots before Americans get a booster shot.

"We can take care of America and help the world at the same time," Biden said in a speech in which he said Americans should get a booster shot eight months after their second shot.

