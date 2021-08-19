Biden disagrees with world leaders over Americans getting vaccine boosters
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2021 02:25 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 02:25 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he disagreed with world leaders who argue other countries should get their first coronavirus vaccine shots before Americans get a booster shot.
"We can take care of America and help the world at the same time," Biden said in a speech in which he said Americans should get a booster shot eight months after their second shot.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden chides Republican governors who resist vaccine rules
US trying to help India, others to produce vaccine: Biden
US trying to help India, others to produce COVID-19 vaccine: Biden
Yellen says Biden's agenda key to keeping U.S. superpower status- CNBC
Immigrant detentions soar despite Biden's campaign promises