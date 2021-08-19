UK will double humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to 286 million pounds this year

The United Kingdom will double its humanitarian and development aid to Afghanistan to 286 million pounds ($393.34 million) this year, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a tweet https://bit.ly/2VZDJZT.

"We call on others to follow our lead to ensure the most vulnerable Afghans receive the humanitarian assistance they need", Raab said late on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7271 pounds)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)