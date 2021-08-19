UK will double humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to 286 million pounds this year
Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 02:32 IST
The United Kingdom will double its humanitarian and development aid to Afghanistan to 286 million pounds ($393.34 million) this year, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a tweet https://bit.ly/2VZDJZT.
"We call on others to follow our lead to ensure the most vulnerable Afghans receive the humanitarian assistance they need", Raab said late on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7271 pounds)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United Kingdom
- Raab
- Afghanistan
- Dominic Raab
- Afghans
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jaishankar speaks to British foreign secretary Dominic Raab
Deep concern over Afghanistan's future, violence must end - UK's Raab
Pak’s Qureshi, UK’s Raab review Afghan situation
Deep concern over Afghanistan's future, violence must end - UK's Raab
Kabul airport situation is stabilising, Britain's Raab says