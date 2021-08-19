Left Menu

UK will double humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to 286 million pounds this year

The United Kingdom will double its humanitarian and development aid to Afghanistan to 286 million pounds ($393.34 million) this year, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a tweet https://bit.ly/2VZDJZT.

"We call on others to follow our lead to ensure the most vulnerable Afghans receive the humanitarian assistance they need", Raab said late on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7271 pounds)

