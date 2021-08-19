Left Menu

Ivory Coast's Ouattara recovers after testing postive for COVID-19, presidency says

Reuters | Abidjan | Updated: 19-08-2021 02:53 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 02:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to the coronavirus but has now recovered, the presidency said on Wednesday.

Ouattara's office announced on Aug. 3 that he was self-isolating but did not previously announce that he tested positive.

The presidency's statement said Ouattara tested negative on Wednesday and he has returned to his usual activities.

