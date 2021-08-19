Biden says U.S. forces may stay in Afghanistan past Aug. 31 to evacuate Americans
President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that U.S. forces will stay in Afghanistan until all Americans are evacuated even if it means remaining past the Aug. 31 withdrawal date.
"If there's American citizens left, we're going to stay there until we get them all out," Biden said in an interview with ABC News.
