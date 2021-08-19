Left Menu

Goa: BJP leader CT Ravi reviews work of National Health Volunteers Campaign

BJP leader CT Ravi on Wednesday reviewed the work done by the National Health Volunteers Campaign in Goa.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 19-08-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 09:47 IST
Goa: BJP leader CT Ravi reviews work of National Health Volunteers Campaign
Review meeting conducted by CT Ravi. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader CT Ravi on Wednesday reviewed the work done by the National Health Volunteers Campaign in Goa. "@CTRavi_BJP Goa Incharge for National Health Volunteers Campaign gave his valuable suggestions on the training under this flagship initiative. We intend to complete the training by August 29. Special thanks to @DrPramodPSawant @ShetSadanand, state GS Satish Dhond. @BJP4India," Dr Shekhar Salkar, in charge of the National Health Volunteers Campaign for Goa, tweeted.

According to a statement issued by Dr Salkar, the booth level training under the campaign will start on August 20 at Valpoi Municipal Hall where 160 booth level workers will be trained in preparation for the anticipated third wave. President of Goa state BJP Sadanand Tanawde was also present at the event.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on August 8, launched the "National Health Volunteers Campaign" of BJP at party headquarter in Panaji, in presence of the central observer, Vinod Sonkar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
2
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021