Manish Mishra supports disabled women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan

NEW DELHI, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative taken by the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements.

The Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi has often shared his vision of building a new Atma Nirbhar Bharat by 2022. In order to achieve the vision, everyone must focus on citizens' participation which will bring small changes, at the local level and will add up to significant national gains.

The intent is to further the idea of a sustained and structured framework of connection between people of different regions of India. The Mahotsav will work to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between people of different States & Union Territories by conducting activities in the areas of language, learning, tangible as well as intangible culture and heritage, paving the way for systematic process of mutual engagement and appreciation amongst people.

Manish Mishra was always a bright student in college. Due to his leadership skills, he was appointed as the student leader in his college. Later, he was appointed as the student union in ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) in his college; he was very much keen on social causes. He then joined as a worker in BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha). Later, because of his tremendous ability to solve social problems, he was elevated to Delhi state president of BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha). He is a social activist who helped the students with their education during the pandemic. He had distributed bed sheets and supplements to the needy.

''I, Manish Mishra, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a beautiful bond between brother and sister, have taken upon myself the initiative of celebrating the glorious Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav uniquely by helping 75 disabled women of Uttar Pradesh, by providing them Sewing machines - a means to an independent livelihood. I urge everyone to join me in this effort and spark off a larger movement. And if you know some person that will benefit from this, please share their contact details so that we can lend a helping hand,'' says Manish Mishra.

For more information, please visit: https://www.mygov.in/campaigns/azadi-ka-amrit-mahotsav/ About Manish Mishra Manish Mishra - Former State minister Of BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) Delhi, has represented BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) on various social causes as a panelist; on numerous news channels. In his early days, he had taken the initiative of cleaning Burari, a part of North East Delhi.

