Italy pushes for extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan -media

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is working to organise a summit of the Group of 20 major economies on the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover at the weekend, newspapers La Repubblica and Il Messaggero said on Thursday. Italy holds the rotating G20 presidency this year and a possible meeting is expected to be held before October's scheduled summit in Rome, La Repubblica said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 11:05 IST
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is working to organize a summit of the Group of 20 major economies on the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover at the weekend, newspapers La Repubblica and Il Messaggero said on Thursday.

Italy holds the rotating G20 presidency this year and a possible meeting is expected to be held before October's scheduled summit in Rome, La Repubblica said. Draghi is expected to discuss the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, the two dailies added.

A spokesperson for the prime minister's office was not immediately available for comment. An online meeting of leaders of the G7 grouping has already been scheduled for next week to discuss a common strategy and approach to the situation in Afghanistan.

