Left Menu

Narayan Rane has no moral right to visit Balasaheb's memorial: Sena MP

Anyone can go there at the memorial to pay respects, Mungantiwar said.A number of newly-inducted Union ministers have been carrying out Jan Ashirwad Yatras in various states to reach out to people and thank them for the BJPs victory in elections in the recent past.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 11:39 IST
Narayan Rane has no moral right to visit Balasaheb's memorial: Sena MP
Shiv Sena's party logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Narayan Rane has no moral right to visit the memorial of late Bal Thackeray as the former's actions of ''breaking the Shiv Sena'' caused a lot of pain to the party founder, Sena MP Vinayak Raut has claimed.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Rane, who was earlier with the Sena before joining the Congress and subsequently switching over to the BJP in 2019, is scheduled to begin his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Mumbai on Thursday and visit the memorial located at the Shivaji Park in Dadar area later in the day.

Lok Sabha member Vinayak Raut told reporters on Wednesday that Shiv Sainiks will not allow Union MSME Minister Rane to visit the memorial of Bal Thackeray.

''Maharastra hasn't seen a betrayer like Rane, whose actions of breaking the Shiv Sena caused a lot of pain too late Balasaheb. He (Rane) has no moral right to visit the memorial. The Shiv Sainiks will not allow it,'' Raut said.

However, BJP leader and former state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar dubbed the Sena's stand of not allowing Rane at the memorial as a ''narrow-minded attitude''.

''Paying tributes to Balasaheb is not like shares or equity of any company. Anyone can go there (at the memorial) to pay respects,'' Mungantiwar said.

A number of newly-inducted Union ministers have been carrying out 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' in various states to reach out to people and thank them for the BJP's victory in elections in the recent past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021