Britain looking at third country hubs to process fleeing Afghans, minister says

Britain is starting to invest in hubs to process Afghans fleeing from the country after the Taliban's lightning takeover, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday. "We are starting to invest in third country hubs already so we can process people if they get out to other countries such as in the region," Wallace said.

Wallace said a British presence would stay at Kabul airport as long as U.S. forces continued to run the airport. "We will stay as long as the United States forces are running that airport," Wallace said. "The airport is now being run by the United States."

