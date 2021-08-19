Left Menu

Britain looking at third country hubs to process fleeing Afghans, minister says

"We are starting to invest in third country hubs already so we can process people, if they get out to other countries such as in the region," Wallace said. Wallace said a British presence would stay at Kabul airport as long as U.S. forces continued to run the airport. "We will stay as long as the United States forces are running that airport," Wallace said. "The airport is now being run by the United States."

