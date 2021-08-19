Former Odisha Youth Congress president Sangram Jena dies of post COVID-19 complications

Left Menu

Sangram Keshari Jena, former Odisha Youth Congress president died of post-COVID-19 complications at a hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday, family sources said.Sangram, also the son of former OPCC president Jaydev Jena, was 44 years old and is survived by his wife and two children.Sangrams younger brother Manoj said he was airlifted to the private hospital in May after his condition deteriorated due to COVID-19 related complications.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-08-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 13:22 IST
Sangram's younger brother Manoj said he was airlifted to the private hospital in May after his condition deteriorated due to COVID-19 related complications. He was shifted outside the state as ECMO treatment could not be made available to him in Odisha. He was on the ventilator for over three weeks after testing positive for COVID in April.

Beginning his career as a students’ leader, Sangram became the general secretary, BJB College Students’ Union, in 1996-97. In 2014, he also unsuccessfully fought the elections for Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket.

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik and many other party leaders expressed their condolences over the untimely demise of Sangram, popular among the youths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

