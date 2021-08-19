Left Menu

Malaysia's former ruling alliance backs Ismail Sabri for PM

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 19-08-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 13:41 IST
  Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia's caretaker Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Thursday his political alliance had unanimously agreed to back Ismail Sabri Yaakob, his former deputy, as the prime minister candidate.

The alliance collapsed on Monday after some lawmakers withdrew support for Muhyiddin. The decision to back Ismail Sabri was to allow continuity of the former government's policies on COVID-19 and economic recovery, until a suitable time for elections, Muhyiddin said in a statement.

