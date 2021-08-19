Ker: Municipality chairperson faces allegation of gifting Rs 10,000 as Onam gift; rejects charges

Kochi (Ker), Aug 19 (PTI): The Chairperson of the UDF-ruled Thrikkakara Municipality here has landed in trouble as the opposition CPI(M) councillors came up with an allegation that she had given Rs 10,000 as Onam gift to all members, even as she had rejected the charge as 'baseless'. According to the opposition, Ajitha Thankappan, the chairperson, had secretly distributed the money in sealed covers along with the 'Onakkodi' (new clothes) after calling each of the 43 councillors, including opposition members, to her cabin.

They claimed that 18 councillors later returned the amount as they had doubts about the source of the money.

They also recently filed a complaint with the Vigilance department seeking a probe into the alleged incident charging that the money was collected through corrupt means.

In a brief visual, released by the opposition councillors which was later aired by TV channels, they could be seen trying to hand over some envelopes to the chairperson in her cabin.

''If the Chairperson has the capacity to distribute Rs 4,30,000 among the councillors as Onam gift, what is her source of income? As per our knowledge, she is not that financially sound,'' an opposition councillor said.

Thankappan, however, categorically rejected all these charges, saying it was part of the continuing attempts by the CPI(M) opposition to topple the administration at the UDF-ruled Municipality.

''I do not have the capacity to distribute such a sum of money to anyone. I distributed Onakkodi only and all the other charges were baseless. I will face these allegations legally and it is my responsibility to prove the truth,'' she added.

About the envelope seen in the visuals, she said the opposition councillors had tried to hand over it to her the other day saying that it was their complaint regarding the 'Onakkodi'.

Senior Congress leader and Thirkkakkara legislator P T Thomas said the allegation was part of the CPI(M)'s political agenda to personally humiliate the woman chairperson.