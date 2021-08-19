Union Minister Anurag Thakur begins his Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Union Minister for Information & Broadcast; Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur embarked on his Jan Ashirwad Yatra on Thursday from Chandigarh. Slamming the Opposition for not letting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce the new Union Ministers in Parliament earlier this month during the Monsoon Session, Thakur said: "They (Opposition) can stop introduction in Parliament but they cannot stop people from loving us (union ministers)."

Thakur informed that he will be visiting all four parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh during his five-day-long yatra. Reacting to the comment of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut over the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, the Union Minister said, "Some people never wanted Modi Ji to introduce his new cabinet ministers as the newly inducted ministers belong to the backward and poor classes. Jan Ashirwad Yatra is conducted so that the new cabinet ministers can take blessings from the people."

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for organising the Jan Ashirwad Yatra and claimed that it could invite the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The Jan Ashirwad Yatra, which is slated to be held between August 16 to 20, is aimed at seeking blessings of the people by the 43 new ministers.

The new Union Ministers have embarked on Jan Ashirwad Yatra as they could not be introduced in Parliament earlier this month due to repeated disruptions by the Opposition. The yatra will seek to inform people about the achievements of BJP-led central government in internal, external, economic, social, health spheres and programmes aimed at boosting employment through its focus on self-reliance. This would also be done through banners, hoardings and advertisements. (ANI)

