U'khand: BJP President JP Nadda offers prayers at Jageshwar Temple in Almora

During his visit to Uttarakhand, BJP President JP Nadda offered prayers at Jageshwar Temple in Almora district on Thursday. Nadda is scheduled to meet senior party leaders and elected representatives to finalise the party's strategy and preparations for the forthcoming Assembly polls.

The BJP chief will also seek blessings of sadhus and seers in Haridwar on August 20. On August 21, Nadda is scheduled to hold a meeting with ex-servicemen from the state in Raiwala Dehradun to seek their suggestions and support for the Assembly elections.

The party-state leadership has planned eleven meetings of Nadda. These would include the BJP chief meeting with block pramukhs, nagar panchayat pramukhs, mayors, office-bearers of the party, general secretaries, MLAs, MPs, Cabinet Ministers and the Chief Minister of the state Pushkar Singh Dhami and all former Uttarakhand CMs of the party. Responding to queries about the two day meet, Madan Kaushik, state BJP president said that at least eleven meetings have been lined up for Nadda for interaction with state leadership and workers.

"Leaders from every level will be included in these meetings. Everyone will be allocated a task ahead of the polls. This meeting is focused on Assembly elections. From block pramukhs to chief minister will be present in these meetings. In addition to this, there will be core committee meeting," added Kaushik. Sources in the party said that this meeting is crucial as the party's strategy for the state polls will be outlined in these meetings.

"In Uttarakhand, people chose different political parties every election to administer the state. We are aspiring to change that this time. With Central schemes and State-initiated welfare schemes, we hope to win the polls," stated a senior party leader. Polls for the 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly are likely to take place in early 2022.

The state witnessed a change of guard repeatedly with Trivendra Singh Rawat replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat. Interestingly, Tirath Singh Rawat was replaced as the chief minister by Pushkar Singh Dhami in July this year. (ANI)

