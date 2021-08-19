U'khand: Nadda offers prayers at Almora's Jageshwar temple
BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday offered prayers at the famous Jageshwar temple in Uttarakhands Almora district. Accompanied by his family members, Nadda performed a puja at the temple. Almora MP Ajay Tamta was also present on the occasion.
