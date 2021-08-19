Left Menu

Punjab Congress appoints former DGP Mohammad Mustafa as Sidhu's Principal Strategic Advisor

Punjab Congress on Thursday appointed former state Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa as Principal Strategic Advisor to state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 15:41 IST
PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu with former DGP Mohammad Mustafa (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Congress on Thursday appointed former state Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa as Principal Strategic Advisor to state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) in an official statement informed that he would also act as PCC coordinator with All India Congress Committee (AICC).

"Mohd Mustafa (Former IPS and DGP Punjab) is hereby appointed as Principal Strategic Advisor to PPCC President, the undersigned, Navjot Singh Sidhu with immediate effect. He would also act as PCC Coordinator with the AICC on issues pertaining to his domain and any other matters that the President may deem fit," read the circular. "Love to be associated with Razia Ji and Mustafa sahib," tweeted the PPCC chief.

On Monday, Sidhu had appointed Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh as PPCC general secretary (Organisation). On July 18, Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed as president of the party's Punjab unit.

These developments come amid Punjab Assembly elections which are slated to be held next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

