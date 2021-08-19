Left Menu

Delhi gurdwara panel polls on Aug 22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 17:17 IST
Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) elections will be held on August 22, according to a notification issued by the city government's Gurdwara Election Directorate.

The polls were to be held on April 25, but were postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty-three returning officers have been appointed for all 46 gurdwara wards in Delhi.

Voting will be done at 546 polling stations set up in government schools across the city.

A total of 312 candidates, including 132 Independents, are in the fray. The counting of votes will take place on August 25.

As many as 3.42 lakh Sikh voters are eligible to participate in the election.

