Budget session of Pondy Assembly to begin on Aug 26

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will present the customary address at the territorial Assembly on August 26 setting in motion the budget session of 2021-22 of the House.

The session is convened to meet at 9.30 a.m. on August 26, Secretary to Assembly R Mounisamy said in a release on Thursday.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, holding the Finance portfolio will present the budget for the Union Territory for the fiscal 2021-2022 on the day the Business Advisory committee meeting on the afternoon of August 26 would decide, official sources said.

Election of Deputy Speaker of the Assembly will also be held during the forthcoming budget session, the sources said.

Meanwhile, sources close to the CM said Rangasamy would visit Delhi on August 23 to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss various developmental schemes relating to Puducherry.

