Left Menu

Budget session of Pondy Assembly to begin on Aug 26

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 19-08-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 17:18 IST
Budget session of Pondy Assembly to begin on Aug 26
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will present the customary address at the territorial Assembly on August 26 setting in motion the budget session of 2021-22 of the House.

The session is convened to meet at 9.30 a.m. on August 26, Secretary to Assembly R Mounisamy said in a release on Thursday.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, holding the Finance portfolio will present the budget for the Union Territory for the fiscal 2021-2022 on the day the Business Advisory committee meeting on the afternoon of August 26 would decide, official sources said.

Election of Deputy Speaker of the Assembly will also be held during the forthcoming budget session, the sources said.

Meanwhile, sources close to the CM said Rangasamy would visit Delhi on August 23 to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss various developmental schemes relating to Puducherry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021