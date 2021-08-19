Left Menu

COVID-19 still hanging over people's heads like sword: Maha CM

It is good that oxygen plants are being installed while setting up COVID-19 hospitals to prevent casualties, Thackeray said.Talking about the facilities made available in Palghar, the chief minister said the region was different from other districts of the state, as it had both forest land and a sea coast, with a rich tribal culture and historic locations.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 19-08-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 18:02 IST
COVID-19 still hanging over people's heads like sword: Maha CM
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday warned that coronavirus is still hanging over people's heads like a sword of Damocles and the threat is far from over.

The chief minister was speaking at the virtual function to inaugurate the district headquarters building complex in Palghar, and civic and government-run health facilities in Virar and Vasai. ''Coronavirus is still hanging over our heads like a sword of Damocles and the threat is far from over. It is good that oxygen plants are being installed while setting up COVID-19 hospitals to prevent casualties,'' Thackeray said.

Talking about the facilities made available in Palghar, the chief minister said the region was different from other districts of the state, as it had both forest land and a sea coast, with a rich tribal culture and historic locations. As it is adjacent to Mumbai, Palghar has been neglected for long and it will not be in the future, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, ministers Eknath Shinde, Dada Buse, MPs, MLAs and senior officials were present for the virtual inauguration of the administrative complex, developed by CIDCO, comprising the collector 's office, Zilla Parishad office and DSP office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021