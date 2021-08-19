President Kovind undergoes cataract surgery at Army hospital
President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday underwent a cataract surgery at the Army hospital here, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said. The surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the hospital, it said.Kovind, aged 75, took over as the 14th president of India on July 25, 2017.
Kovind, aged 75, took over as the 14th president of India on July 25, 2017. ''The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind underwent cataract surgery today morning (August 19, 2021) at the Army Hospital (Referral & Research), New Delhi. Surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the Hospital,'' the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
