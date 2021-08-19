Both Houses of UP legislature adjourned sine die

Both Houses of the Uttar Pradesh legislature adjourned sine die on Thursday ahead of the scheduled conclusion of the monsoon session on August 24.

The Legislative Assembly and the Council, whose first sitting was held on August 17, functioned only for three days. Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit adjourned the Assembly sine die after the House passed the supplementary budget for 2021-22. The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday had presented a supplementary budget of Rs 7,301.52 crore to meet additional expenditure. The UP Legislative Council adjourned sine die after the appropriation bill was unanimously passed by the House. Leader of the House, Dinesh Sharma, tabled the UP Private University (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the UP State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which were unanimously passed.

Replying to a debate on the supplementary budget in the state assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said it has been dedicated to coronavirus warriors and the youth of the state. ''Our government has decided that a fund of Rs 3,000 crore will be formed for the youth,'' he said. ''One crore youth who are pursuing diploma, technical education, graduation and post-graduation courses will be given tablets and smartphones, and as per need, efforts will also be made to provide them with free digital access,'' the CM said. He told the Assembly that his government is mulling over giving an allowance to the youth for appearing for at least three competitive examinations. The youth of the state will now say with pride that they hail from UP, he claimed. ''This did not happen during the SP rule and the youth would rather say that he is from Delhi. Earlier, there was no investment in the state, false cases were registered against the youth but today UP is a riot-free state,'' Adityanath claimed. Hitting out at the opposition, the UP chief minister said, ''We like to light a bulb in the house of a poor while you like darkness (in their houses) and have done that work.'' ''Some people like to build a memorial of their own while others love to build a memorial to eminent personalities of the country. We have done work to build memorials to eminent personalities, warriors and beautify places of historic and spiritual interest. We have beautified the Vindhyavasini Dhaam,'' the CM said. Adityanath said 16 lakh state government employees and 12 lakh pensioners will get 28 per cent dearness allowance with effect from July 1, 2021. Drawing a comparison with budgets of the previous government, Adityanath said, ''The ambit of the budget has increased. In 2015-16, its size was of Rs 2.5 lakh crore and the population of the state was 19 crore. In 2016-17, the size of the budget was Rs 3.40 lakh crore. We have been successful in taking the size of the budget to nearly Rs 6 lakh crore.” ''We have a broad thought process, done big work and so the size of the budget has to be big,'' he added. He further said five years ago, the state's GDP was Rs 10-11 lakh crore. ''Today, it is almost Rs 20-21 lakh crore. UP is the most populous state in the country but in 2015-16, in terms of economy, it was 6th in the country and number one in terms of riots. In the past almost four-and-half years, UP has occupied number 2 rank in the country in ease of doing business,'' Adityanath said. Taking a jibe at the Opposition, Adityanath said poor people are getting free foodgrain but the Leader of the Opposition is feeling bad. ''Our friends in the Opposition are not habitual of walking on the ground. Otherwise, they would have listened to the pain of the poor. For us, the entire UP is our family. Development will be for all,'' he said. Adityanath further claimed that coronavirus was first such pandemic in which ''no poor died from hunger''.

He also compared the COVID-19 statistics of Uttar Pradesh with Maharashtra, Kerala, India, US, England and Brazil and asked the House, ''Now, are you feeling proud?'' The UP chief minister further said his government has seized properties worth Rs 1,500 crore of the mafias. ''Houses for the poor people will be built on the land freed from the mafia,'' he said.

