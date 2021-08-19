Left Menu

Union minister Anurag Thakur begins 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Chandigarh

And we will seek their blessings, said the Information Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs and Sports minister.Thakur posted a video on his Twitter handle Wednesday in which he said PM Modi had given him a new responsibility and the opportunity to serve the country.The yatra started from the Himachal Bhawan where party leaders and workers from Himachal Pradesh welcomed him.The yatra then moved towards Parwanoo, Dharampur and Solan.On this occasion, Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood was also present.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-08-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 18:35 IST
Union minister Anurag Thakur begins 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Chandigarh
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Anurag Thakur Thursday began his party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' for Himachal Pradesh from Chandigarh and said the Modi government's policies will be taken to people.

A rousing welcome was accorded to Thakur upon his arrival at the Himachal Bhawan here.

Thakur, who represents Himachal Pradeshs Hamirpur constituency in Lok Sabha, will undertake the five-day 'yatra' across four Lok Sabha segments, covering over 600 km.

''The policies of the Modi government will be taken to the people. And we will seek their blessings,'' said the Information & Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs and Sports minister.

Thakur posted a video on his Twitter handle Wednesday in which he said PM Modi had given him a new responsibility and the opportunity to serve the country.

The 'yatra' started from the Himachal Bhawan where party leaders and workers from Himachal Pradesh welcomed him.

The 'yatra' then moved towards Parwanoo, Dharampur and Solan.

On this occasion, Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood was also present. After Prime Minister Modi expanded his council of ministers last month, the BJP had announced the new ministers would undertake a ‘yatra’ to reach out to the public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021