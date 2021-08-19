Union Minister Kishan Reddy calls on AP CM

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s residence here on Thursday evening.

It was an unscheduled meeting where Kishan Reddy and Jagan had an informal chat along with their spouses, sources in the CMO said.

''The Chief Minister invited the Union Minister home,'' the sources said.

A release from the CMO said it was a courtesy call by Kishan Reddy, who was on a day’s visit to Vijayawada city.

The Chief Minister and his wife felicitated the Union Minister and his spouse on the occasion and presented mementos and new clothes.

Earlier, the Union Minister visited Indrakeeladri, the abode of Goddess Kanaka Durga, and offered prayers. He was ushered into the temple with traditional honours.

Prior to that, Kishan Reddy lambasted the state government for failing to implement Central schemes in an effective manner.

''Majority of the schemes being implemented in the state are Centrally-sponsored. On one hand, the state government is failing to release its share of funds but on the other, trumpeting the schemes as its own,'' he lashed out.

The Union Minister addressed BJP workers in Vijayawada as part of the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'.

Listing various initiatives of the Narendra Modi government, he said the Centre had been helping AP in every way.

Referring to the ongoing row between AP and Telangana over sharing of river waters, particularly river Krishna, the Union Minister said the Centre always wanted the two states to resolve the issue amicably through talks.

BJP state president Somu Veerraju and senior leaders attended.

