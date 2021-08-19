Lebanon's PM-designate says he will continue efforts to form government
Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati said in a statement cited by broadcaster Al-Jadeed that he would continue his efforts to form a government.
This came after a statement from President Michel Aoun complaining that unnamed parties were seeking to delay the formation of the government and force Mikati to resign.
