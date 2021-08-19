Raje back on BJP posters in Rajasthan

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje is back on BJP posters, indicating efforts for a ''patch up'' in the party nearly two months after a row over the issue.

Posters made for the Jan Ashirwad Yatra being taken out by Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav have photos of Raje, along with that of PM Narendra Modi, party president J P Nadda, Gajendra Shekhawat, Arjun Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary.

Advertisement

Raje's photo was missing from the new poster of the party put outside the party state office in June, which had fuelled speculations about an internal dispute.

A few days ago during her Jhalawar visit, Raje broke her silence for the first time on the issue and said she does not believe in the politics of posters but wants to dwell in people's hearts. Commenting on the new poster having a photo of Raje, a senior leader of the party said this might have been done on directions of the Union minister. The leader, who did not wish to be named, said apart from Raje, photos of other senior leaders and ministers are also there on the poster.

The Jan Ashirwad Yatra, which started from Alwar's Bhiwadi on Thursday, will cover a distance of over 400 km in three days.

Yadav and other leaders will interact with people at 40 places in Alwar, Jaipur and Ajmer. The yatra is aimed at highlighting achievements of the central government and to strengthen the saffron party's connect with people at the grassroots level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)