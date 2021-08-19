J&K LG condemns Apni Party leader’s killing, vows justice promptly

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday condemned the killing of Apni Party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone, vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice very soon. ''Anguished to hear about the terror attack on political leader Shri Ghulam Hassan Lone at Devsar, Kulgam. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack,'' the LG tweeted. Officials said Lone was shot at by the ultras at his native Devsar and died at a hospital. ''Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice very soon. My prayers & thoughts with bereaved family in this time of grief,'' he added.

