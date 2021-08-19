Attack TMC leaders in 'Talibani style', says Tripura BJP MLA

Left Menu

In remarks that are likely to trigger controversy, Tripura BJP MLA Arun Chandra Bhowmik has called for 'Talibani style' attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders.

BJP MLA Arun Chandra Bhowmik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In remarks that are likely to trigger controversy, Tripura BJP MLA Arun Chandra Bhowmik has called for 'Talibani style' attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders. Bhowmik attended a felicitation programme for Union minister Pratima Bhowmik on Wednesday.

Addressing the public at the event, the BJP MLA said, "TMC leaders are trying to attack the Biplab Deb-led government on Mamata Banerjee's instructions. I urge you to attack TMC in 'Talibani style'. We have to attack them as soon as they land at the airport. We will protect our government here with every drop of blood." A continuous political tussle has been going on between TMC and BJP over Tripura where the former accused the latter of choking the democracy in the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Tripura for alleged anarchy in the state. "There is no law and order in Tripura. It is total hooliganism there. They cannot stop TMC by doing these things. TMC will form the next government. The Governor of Tripura does not give appointments to TMC leaders," the TMC supremo said.

Earlier, Tripura Police arrested 14 TMC leaders and workers. TMC alleged that its party workers were attacked by the BJP workers in Agartala and instead of arresting the attackers, the Police booked the victims. Tripura Police also registered FIR against TMC MPs Abhishek Banerjee, Dola Sen and other party leaders for misbehaving with the Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) and the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Khowai and preventing them from discharging their duty.

Apart from Banerjee, the case was registered against West Bengal minister Bratya Basu and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh. Tripura is scheduled to go for the next legislative Assembly elections in early 2023. (ANI)

