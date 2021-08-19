Left Menu

SC collegium recommends appointment of Justice Kaushik Chanda as permanent judge of Calcutta HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 20:59 IST
SC collegium recommends appointment of Justice Kaushik Chanda as permanent judge of Calcutta HC
The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana has recommended to the Centre that additional judge Justice Kausik Chanda of the Calcutta High Court be made a permanent judge.

Justice Chanda on July 7 this year had recused himself from hearing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's petition challenging the election of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram assembly constituency this year.

The judge had released the election petition of Banerjee from his court.

Seeking his recusal, the counsel for the chief minister had claimed that Justice Chanda was an active member of the BJP till his appointment as the Additional Solicitor General of India in 2015 and since the election of a BJP candidate has been challenged, there were apprehensions of bias in the adjudication of the election petition. Justice Chanda had said that he was never a convenor of the BJP Legal Cell, but had appeared in cases representing the party before the Calcutta High Court. The three-member collegium, which also comprised justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, approved the proposal to appoint Justice Chanda as a permanent judge and he will have tenure till 2036 as judge of the high court.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on August 17, 2021 has approved the proposal for appointment of Shri Justice Kausik Chanda, Additional Judge of the Calcutta High Court as Permanent Judge of that High Court,” the apex court said in a statement. PTI SJK SJK RKS RKS

