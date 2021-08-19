New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

DES28 UP-ASSEMBLY-2NDLD ADJOURN Both Houses of UP legislature adjourned sine die Lucknow: Both Houses of the Uttar Pradesh legislature adjourned sine die on Thursday ahead of the scheduled conclusion of the monsoon session on August 24.

DES51 UP-ASSEMBLY-CM-KUMBH Adityanath: Previous govts didn't promote Kumbh, they'd rather wear 'topis', say 'mubarakbaad' Lucknow: Indirectly suggesting that opposition leaders focus just on wooing Muslims, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said they would rather wear “topis” and say “mubarakbaad” than organise a Kumbh Mela.

DES55 UP-ASSEMBLY-BUDGET-REAX UP govt's supplementary budget won't benefit anyone: Chaudhary Lucknow: Leader of the Opposition in the UP Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary on Thursday accused the state government of false publicity and said people won’t benefit from its supplementary budget, which has been presented keeping the next year's elections in mind. DES16 UP-COUNCIL-VACCINE Nearly six per cent fully vaccinated in UP, state seeks five crore doses per month Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has sought five crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines per month but is getting around seven to eight lakh doses per day, state Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said on Thursday. DES32 UP-COP-THRASHING Villagers thrash sub-inspector in UP's Basti Gorakhpur (UP): A sub-inspector posted in UP’s Basti district was allegedly held hostage and beaten up by people when he went to Ooji village to meet a woman, police said on Thursday.

DES34 HR-CHAUTALA-EXAM Ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala writes Class 10 English paper Sirsa (Hry): Former Haryana Chief Minister and INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala has written the Class 10 English subject exam of the Haryana School Education Board at a centre here at the age of 86 years.

DES7 HR-RAJNATH-FARMERS Rajnath defends farm laws but says ready for talks if any clause against farmers' interest Panchkula (Har): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday defended the Centre’s three contentious farm laws but said his government is ready to talk to farmers if they feel there is any clause in the legislations against their interests.

DES18 PB-CONG-MUSTAFA Sidhu makes ex-IPS officer Mohd Mustafa his strategic advisor Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday appointed former IPS officer Mohammad Mustafa as his principal strategic advisor.

DES6 RJ-TODDLER Raj: Man kills toddler after throwing her on ground as he was upset with wife for not wearing veil Jaipur: Upset that his wife was not wearing a veil to cover her face, a man in Alwar district snatched their three-year-old daughter from her and allegedly threw the child on the ground, killing her, police said on Thursday.

DES14 RJ-BJP-YATRA Gehlot, Pilot 'fighting for chair', says Bhupendra Yadav during Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Rajasthan Jaipur: Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Thursday began his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Rajasthan from Alwar district and targeted the ruling Congress, saying there is a ''fight for the chair'' between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Sachin Pilot.

DES33 RJ-MLA SON Son of Raj Cong MLA accuses father’s ‘core team’ of threatening him Jaipur: The son of Rajasthan Congress MLA Vishvendra Singh, who was sacked as tourism minister last year due to rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has accused the “core team” of his father of threatening him.

DES3 UKD-AFGHANISTAN Uttarakhand govt asks people to submit details of stranded kin in Afghanistan Dehradun: As part of efforts to ensure safe return of Uttarakhand natives stuck in Afghanistan, the state government has asked people whose relatives are stranded to give details of their kin to the district administration.

DES13 UKD-NADDA U'khand: Nadda offers prayers at Almora's Jageshwar temple Dehradun: BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday offered prayers at the famous Jageshwar temple in Uttarakhand's Almora district.

