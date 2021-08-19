Left Menu

Seven FIRs registered over BJP's rally in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 22:43 IST
At least seven first information reports (FIRs) for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms were registered in Mumbai on Thursday against the organizers of the BJP's `Jan Ashirwad Yatra', an official said.

Cases were registered at Vile Parle, Kherwadi, Mahim, Shivaji Park, Dadar, Chembur and Govandi police stations under section 188 of IPC (disobeying an order duly promulgated by public servant) as well as Disaster Management Act and Mumbai Police Act, the official said.

Newly inducted Union minister Narayan Rane, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Pravin Darekar and other BJP leaders participated in the rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

