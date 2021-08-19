Modi govt committed to welfare of poor: Khatik
- Country:
- India
Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar Khatik on Thursday said previous governments used the `Garibi Hatao' (eradicate poverty) slogan only during elections, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is committed to the uplift of the poor.
Khatik was speaking to reporters during the BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the district.
“Narendra Modi government has been committed to the uplift of the poor since the first day in office,” he said.
“Schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Ujala Yojana and Ujjawala Yojana are aimed at improving the standard of living of poor families,'' he said. PTI COR LAL KRK KRK KRK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Uttar Pradesh through video-conferencing.
PM Matru Vandana Yojana: 93% beneficiaries in Palghar given financial assistance so far
Five crore people in Madhya Pradesh and 80 crore in entire country got free ration under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana during coronavirus pandemic: PM Modi.
Coronavirus pandemic biggest disaster faced by humanity in last 100 years: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during interaction with Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana beneficiaries from Madhya Pradesh via video link .
PM Modi to launch Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 on Aug 10