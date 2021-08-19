Modi govt committed to welfare of poor: Khatik

Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar Khatik on Thursday said previous governments used the `Garibi Hatao' (eradicate poverty) slogan only during elections, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is committed to the uplift of the poor.

Khatik was speaking to reporters during the BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the district.

“Narendra Modi government has been committed to the uplift of the poor since the first day in office,” he said.

“Schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Ujala Yojana and Ujjawala Yojana are aimed at improving the standard of living of poor families,'' he said. PTI COR LAL KRK KRK KRK

