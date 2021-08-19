Left Menu

Modi govt committed to welfare of poor: Khatik

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 19-08-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 23:10 IST
Modi govt committed to welfare of poor: Khatik
  • Country:
  • India

Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar Khatik on Thursday said previous governments used the `Garibi Hatao' (eradicate poverty) slogan only during elections, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is committed to the uplift of the poor.

Khatik was speaking to reporters during the BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the district.

“Narendra Modi government has been committed to the uplift of the poor since the first day in office,” he said.

“Schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Ujala Yojana and Ujjawala Yojana are aimed at improving the standard of living of poor families,'' he said. PTI COR LAL KRK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
3
POCO M2 India units receiving MIUI 12.5 stable update based on Android 11

POCO M2 India units receiving MIUI 12.5 stable update based on Android 11

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Canoeing-Brazilian indigenous canoers eyeing Olympic glory; Venus Williams receives a wild card to play in U.S. Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Canoeing-Brazilian indigenous canoers eyeing Olympic gl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021