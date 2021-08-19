BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra won't affect MVA: Thorat

Left Menu

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-08-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 23:59 IST
Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday said the BJP's ongoing Jan Ashirwad Yatra would not affect the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) prospects in elections.

Union minister Narayan Rane took out Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Mumbai earlier in the day and claimed that the saffron party will win the crucial civic polls in the state capital next year.

''I am confident about the way the MVA government is working. It will be completing two years soon. People have liked our work, not only in Maharashtra but across India. People have openly said that MVA's performance is one of the best in the country,'' Thorat told reporter here.

''Hence we are confident that only the MVA will win in Maharashtra,'' he said when asked about Rane's statement.

It was the BJP's job as opposition to organize such rallies, but it would not affect the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, Thorat said.

