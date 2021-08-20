Left Menu

UP CM calls on Amit Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 00:04 IST
UP CM calls on Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter’s residence here.

BJP president J P Nadda was also present during the meeting at Shah's official residence.

The Uttar Pradesh government described it as a “courtesy call”.

Some other BJP leaders, including the party's UP President Swatantra Dev Singh, also attended the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
3
POCO M2 India units receiving MIUI 12.5 stable update based on Android 11

POCO M2 India units receiving MIUI 12.5 stable update based on Android 11

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Canoeing-Brazilian indigenous canoers eyeing Olympic glory; Venus Williams receives a wild card to play in U.S. Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Canoeing-Brazilian indigenous canoers eyeing Olympic gl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021