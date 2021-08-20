Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Cong stages silent protest over 'manhandling' of women MPs in RS

They should apologise for their statements, Baghel said, adding the state will not tolerate insult of women.The two women MPs - Verma and Netam - had alleged on Wednesday that they were victims of the unruly behaviour of marshals in the Rajya Sabha on August 11.Some BJP leaders from the state had earlier claimed the two Congress MPs had manhandled women marshals during the ruckus.

The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh on Thursday staged a silent protest in state capital Raipur over alleged manhandling of women MPs in Parliament last week.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his cabinet colleagues, Congress MPs, MLAs and several other party leaders sat on 'maun dharna' in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Gandhi Maidan here as part of the protest, a party leader said.

Talking to reporters after the protest, the chief minister said on August 11, women MPs, including Chhaya Verma and Phulo Devi Netam, were ''manhandled'' in the Rajya Sabha in the presence of the entire (central) cabinet which was very unfortunate.

Verma and Netam, the Congress Rajya Sabha MPs from Chhattisgarh, also took part in the silent protest.

“BJP leaders in Chhattisgarh made “insulting” remarks (against women MPs in connection with the RS ruckus) which is condemnable. Their (BJP leaders) comments are an insult to Chhattisgarh 'mahtari' (mother). They should apologise for their statements,'' Baghel said, adding the state will not tolerate insult of women.

