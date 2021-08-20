Munde supporters shout slogans against Karad

Supporters of BJP leader Pankaja Munde shouted slogans against Union minister Bhagwat Karad during the party's Jan Ashirward Yatra here on Thursday.

The Yatra, organized by the BJP to introduce newly inducted Union ministers, reached Jalna on Thursday evening.

Some of the participants raised posters of BJP stalwart late Gopinath Munde, Pankaja's father, and shouted slogans against Karad.

Munde's supporters are reportedly angry that instead of Pankaja or her younger sister and MP Pritam Munde it was Karad who got a berth in the Union cabinet.