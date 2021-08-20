Harris trip to Asia will show U.S. commitment to a 'free and open Indo-Pacific'
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris's upcoming trip to Vietnam and Singapore will show that the Biden administration is committed to a "free and open Indo-Pacific" and that the United States is in the region "to stay," a senior administration official said.
The official said Harris will continue to work on issues tied to Afghanistan while she is on her Asia trip.
Harris is due in Singapore on Aug. 22. She will be the first U.S. vice president to visit Vietnam and arrives in the country on Aug. 24 and departs on Aug. 26.
