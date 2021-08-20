PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 08:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Congress leader and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary. Born in 1944, Gandhi was the prime minister during 1984-89 and was assassinated in a terrorist attack in 1991.
Modi tweeted, ''Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary.'' PTI KR AAR AAR
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji
- Gandhi
- Rajiv Gandhi
- Congress
- PTI KR
- Narendra Modi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi says Pegasus a tool to silence people
If food security is to be maintained, farm laws will have to be repealed:Priyanka Gandhi
Lara Dutta shares a video showing how she became Indira Gandhi for 'Bellbottom'
Rahul Gandhi says Pegasus a tool to silence voice of youth
Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award renamed Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award