PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Congress leader and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary. Born in 1944, Gandhi was the prime minister during 1984-89 and was assassinated in a terrorist attack in 1991.

Modi tweeted, ''Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary.'' PTI KR AAR AAR

