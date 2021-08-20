Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 08:48 IST
PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Congress leader and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary. Born in 1944, Gandhi was the prime minister during 1984-89 and was assassinated in a terrorist attack in 1991.

Modi tweeted, ''Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary.'' PTI KR AAR AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

