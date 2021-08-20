New Zealand PM Ardern extends nationwide COVID-19 lockdown
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended New Zealand's strict nationwide coronavirus lockdown on Friday, saying the full extent of the Delta outbreak was still unknown.
The lockdown will run until midnight on Tuesday, Ardern told a news conference.
