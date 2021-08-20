Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 10:16 IST
Rahul pays tributes to his father Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid homage to his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary.

Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to his father at his memorial, Veer Bhumi, and spent some time there. Senior party leaders Pawan Kumar Bansal, K C Venugopal and Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas B V, among other leaders, were present on the occasion.

''A secular India alone is an India that can survive,'' Rahul Gandhi posted his father's quote on Facebook.

''Remembering Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary,'' he said in the post.

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, tweeted, ''India's youngest Prime Minister. The architect of 21st Century India. The visionary, the pioneer, the patriot. Today we pay homage to Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi and celebrate his immense contributions to the nation.'' Born in 1944, Gandhi was the prime minister from 1984 to 1989. He was assassinated in 1991.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

