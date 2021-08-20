Mandaviya lauds Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for encouraging people to get vaccinated

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 10:54 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday lauded SAB Comedy sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and called for making the vaccination campaign a huge success.

He also retweeted a video clip posted by the show.

''Gokuldham Society is on the right path! Strengthen our fight against #COVID19 by getting vaccinated as soon as possible, and encourage your friends, family and neighbours to do the same. Let us make the #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine campaign a huge success!,'' the minister tweeted.

''Gokuldham society me ho raha hai Vaccine Mahotsav. Compulsory wear a mask while going out. Use hand sanitizer or wash hands thoroughly. Maintain social distancing in public places. Please get vaccinated as soon as possible. Take care of yourself and your family,'' Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah tweeted along with a video clip. With the administration of 54,71,282 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 57.22 crore (57,22,81,488) as per provisional reports till 7 am. PTI PLB AAR AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

