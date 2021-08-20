Naidu pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary, recalling his contributions to the IT and telecom sectors.

Born on August 20, 1944, in Mumbai, Gandhi served as the prime minister between October 31, 1984, and December 2, 1989.

''My tributes to former Prime Minister, Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary today. His valuable contributions to the IT, telecom, and education sector will always be remembered,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

